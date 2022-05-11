Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


COPPELL (AP) — The people who screen your bag at the airport are expecting big crowds this summer. And in hopes of keeping lines from growing too long, the Transportation Security Administration says it is planning to move screeners from some airports to busier ones. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said Tuesday that his agency has quadrupled the number of employees who can fill in at airports where lines get too long. That’s part of TSA’s plans for handling travel numbers that could match and even exceed those of 2019. The TSA has screened about 90% as many people in April and May as it screened in the same stretch of 2019.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design