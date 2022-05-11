Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Consumer Price Index up 8.3% in April

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 8:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tetra Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Inflation eased slightly last month, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% in April compared to the same time period last year -- a drop from the 8.5% increase in March.

Month-to-month, prices were up 0.3% last month compared to March. Increases in prices for shelter, food, airline fares and new vehicles were the largest contributors to the increase, the Labor Department said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design