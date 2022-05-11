Consumer Price Index up 8.3% in April

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 8:31 am

Tetra Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Inflation eased slightly last month, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% in April compared to the same time period last year -- a drop from the 8.5% increase in March.

Month-to-month, prices were up 0.3% last month compared to March. Increases in prices for shelter, food, airline fares and new vehicles were the largest contributors to the increase, the Labor Department said.

