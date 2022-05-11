Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman who said she killed Texas man was girlfriend, not wife

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2022 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SPRING (AP) – After authorities initially said a Houston-area woman told them the man she’d killed over another woman was her husband, they said Tuesday that his family says she was his girlfriend. Fifty-one-year-old Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting Saturday of James Hargrove. Officials said Hargrove was shot multiple times at the home in Spring. According to a probable cause affidavit, Stewart said she fatally shot Hargrove after he brought another woman to the Texas home they shared and told her he wanted to be with that woman.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design