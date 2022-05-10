White Sox’s Tim Anderson has one-game suspension reduced to fine

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 6:46 pm

By JESSE ROGERS

CHICAGO — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture toward fans at a recent game in Cleveland reduced to just a fine Tuesday.

After a fan made a comment to Anderson in the first game of a doubleheader April 20, the shortstop was caught on camera flashing his middle finger in the direction of the person.

He appealed and won, avoiding sitting out a game.

Anderson previously had been suspended for the first three games of the 2022 season after making contact with an umpire late last year. He appealed that decision and got the suspension reduced to two games.

He’s hitting .330 this season as a key member of the White Sox, who at 14-14 are in third place in the AL Central after winning the division in 2021.

