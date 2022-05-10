Officials issue fraud advisory

TYLER – The U.S. Marshals and the FBI are alerting the public of several nationwide imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. They are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. Officials say during the latest series of calls, scammers identifying themselves as “Deputy John Garrison” (the name of the actual U.S. Marshal in the Eastern District of Texas) attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, or other offenses.

Some helpful tips:

• U.S. marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers, or to make bitcoin deposits for any purpose.

• Never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

• You can remain anonymous when you report.

• Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your

area and verify the court order given by the caller.

Click here to learn how to contact the FBI.

Click this link for information on contacting the FTC.

