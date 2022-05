Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 1:24 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt sent a message Tuesday to fans worried he may try to move the franchise: the team isn’t going anywhere. An announced desire to have the Spurs move a few games to Austin had raised some local worries that the owners may be considering moving the team. Holt’s message posted to social media insisted the Spurs would stay in San Antonio.

