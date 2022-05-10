Today is Tuesday May 10, 2022
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 1:20 pm
LONDON (AP/Staff) – Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Austin-based Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company. Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.



