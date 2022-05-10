Bullard woman accused of theft, misrepresenting funds of youth nonprofit

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 11:53 am

BULLARD – A Bullard woman was arrested last week and accused of misrepresenting funds between $2,500 and $30,000 linked to a youth nonprofit. According to our news partner KETK, local judicial records indicate 46-year-old Misty Adair was arrested by Bullard police May 6 and charged with theft of property and misapplication of fiduciary property. The investigation began after a tipster said there “were improprieties” with financial accounts for the local nonprofit Youth for Agriculture. An investigation revealed Adair was the account manager for the organization. Bullard police released a statement about Adair’s arrest but did not list details on what evidence was discovered to prompt her to be charged. Both charges are state jail felonies, which each carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Adair was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

