Today is Tuesday May 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bullard woman accused of theft, misrepresenting funds of youth nonprofit

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 11:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bullard woman accused of theft, misrepresenting funds of youth nonprofitBULLARD – A Bullard woman was arrested last week and accused of misrepresenting funds between $2,500 and $30,000 linked to a youth nonprofit. According to our news partner KETK, local judicial records indicate 46-year-old Misty Adair was arrested by Bullard police May 6 and charged with theft of property and misapplication of fiduciary property. The investigation began after a tipster said there “were improprieties” with financial accounts for the local nonprofit Youth for Agriculture. An investigation revealed Adair was the account manager for the organization. Bullard police released a statement about Adair’s arrest but did not list details on what evidence was discovered to prompt her to be charged. Both charges are state jail felonies, which each carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Adair was released after posting a $60,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design