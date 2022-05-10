Fun Forest Pool to open May 28 for the 2022 season

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 11:34 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool on N. Glenwood Blvd. is set to open for the 2022 season the weekend of May 28 and 29, and then regularly starting Saturday, June 4. Admission fees are $1 for residents and $2 for non-residents. Each patron must present proof of age and residency. Kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times. No outside food is allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the pool to receive the free ride. All bus riders 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Click here for more information.

