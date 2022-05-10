Is Wendy Williams “absolutely” coming back? Insider says not so fast

After a viral, rambling Instagram Live interview with rapper and The Wendy Williams Show fill-in host Fat Joe, Wendy Williams herself says she's "absolutely" ready to come back to her talk show.

However, an insider tells Page Six that's not in the cards.

In the remote interview, conducted from Wendy's "sexy" apartment in New York City, Williams addressed her money issues and vowed she's coming back to her eponymous show. Williams is currently in a legal fight dispute with Wells Fargo after they denied her access to her bank account in February, claiming she needs supervision.

Fat Joe equated the situation to that of Britney Spears, when a conservatorship denied her access to her assets. "Why did you just get up and leave?" Joe asked Williams about her show.

"Because somebody stopped giving me my money," she said. "Somebody stopped giving me my American Express."

Williams said of her current situation, "...I need my money. I'll talk about it when I get my show back. I have people that will get it done. I don't feel like I will go away. I will get bigger and bigger and bigger, and bigger, and I'll talk about it..."

Wendy maintained she was "absolutely" coming back to The Wendy Williams Show, adding, "I love being on my own show, and I love that people love to watch it all the time."

However, Williams' former air slot has already been given to Sherri Shepherd, one of her one-time fill in hosts. "It's done. Logistically, it won't work," an insider told Page Six of Williams' return

Wendy told Joe she won't be watching Shepherd: "That's not really my thing."

As for her interview, the production company behind Wendy's show, Debmar-Mercury, is apparently not happy it happened it all, according to Page Six. "[Fat Joe] didn't give them a heads-up about it and she did not appear well," the insider said. "...At times, she couldn't even complete a sentence."

Calling her "uninsurable," the source said, "...She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. [Debmar-Mercury] wanted her back more than anybody. They would've loved for her to finish out this chapter."

