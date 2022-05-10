Court hearing: Did Biden legally suspend oil lease sales?

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 11:15 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Tuesday about whether President Joe Biden legally suspended new oil and gas lease sales because of climate change worries. The case has not been tried but a federal judge blocked the order, saying only Congress could suspend the sales. Federal lawyers say the government has broad power to hold, cancel or defer lease sales. Lawyers for 13 states say a law covering oil and gas leases requires the sales. After the judge in northeast Louisiana ruled for the states, the Interior Department held an offshore lease sale. But a federal judge in Washington then canceled it. Four onshore lease sales are scheduled in June.

Go Back