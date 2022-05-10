In Brief: Bob Saget tribute debuts June 10; ‘The Lost City’ streams, and more

The premiere date for Netflix's A Tribute to Bob Saget, a celebration of the comedian and actor’s life in comedy with his friends and family, is June 10, the streaming service announced as part of its Netflix Is a Joke festival. The event, filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood following Saget’s January 9 death, featured many big names, including his Full House co-star John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross, and John Mayer...

The Lost City, the rom-com adventure starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, is coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday. The film has Bullock playing a reclusive romance novelist who gets kidnapped by a weirdo billionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe, while Channing Tatum plays her Fabio-like cover model who attempts to rescue her. Brad Pitt also stars as a mercenary far better suited for such an operation...

Norway's equivalent of the Emmy Awards, the Gullruten Awards, were held on Saturday night, and while many of the country's biggest stars aren't well-known here, the opening number would have been pretty familiar to U.S. audiences: The stars all assembled to imitate the "Peacemaker dance." The hit HBO Max show opens with the show's cast doing a straight-faced, coordinated dance to Wigwam's "Do You Wanna Taste It." To his social media followers, Peacemaker creator James Gunn pointed out the awards show tribute, noting of their imitation, "...A little too much smiling, but I know it's hard to hold back when you wanna taste Wigwam"...

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring and executive-produced by John Krasinski, will end with its fourth season, currently in production, sources tell Deadline. However, that won't be the end of the franchise, according to the outlet, which reports Amazon Prime Video is developing a potential spinoff series starring Michael Peña as Ding Chavez -- another character from Clancy’s Jack Ryan literary universe. Peña will be introduced in the final episode of the upcoming third season before joining the cast full-time in season four. Amazon announced Peña’s addition to the cast in the season-four pickup announcement in October without revealing his character. Returning for Jack Ryan's third season, besides Krasinski, are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November...

CBS has renewed all three shows from Dick Wolf's FBI franchise -- flagship show FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International -- for two more seasons, the network announced on Monday. The multi-year pickups will take FBI through its sixth season in 2023-24, Most Wanted through its fifth and International to its third. With the FBI pickups, seven of the nine scripted series Wolf has on broadcast TV are set to return in 2022-23. NBC’s Chicago trio and Law & Order: SVU are all in the second year of three-season pickups, announced in 2020...

