Van Zandt County Commissioner's Court appoints new sheriff

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2022 at 7:45 am
Van Zandt County Commissioner’s Court appoints new sheriffVAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Commissioner’s Court approved the appointment of Joe Carter as Van Zandt County sheriff in an emergency special session. According to our news partner KETK, the motion to appoint Carter passed unanimously during Monday’s meeting. This comes after former Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned following a grand jury indictment on the charge of providing false statements to a peace officer. Hendrix’s resignation is set to be effective on May 14.



