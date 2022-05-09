Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year after league’s best record

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 6:10 pm

By TIM BONTEMPS

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year, the Associated Press reported Monday, citing a source familiar with the decision.

The league is expected to make an official announcement later Monday, although Suns stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul appeared to break the news on social media earlier.

The award comes a year after Williams finished second in voting, just 11 points behind winner Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.

Under Williams, the Suns finished with an NBA-best 64-18 regular-season record and earned the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Before the past two seasons under Williams, it had been 10 years since the Suns had finished with at least 50 wins in the regular season, and last year’s NBA Finals trip was their first since Charles Barkley led them there in 1993.

Last month, Williams was honored with the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award for the second straight season.

Williams, 50, is in his third season in Phoenix and his eighth overall as an NBA coach, including five with the New Orleans Pelicans (2010-15). He is a career 322-299.

Go Back