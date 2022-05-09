Today is Monday May 09, 2022
‘The Late Show’ pausing taping episodes while Stephen Colbert has a “recurrence of COVID”

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 5:12 pm
CBS/Mary Ellen Matthews

While he resumed taping of The Late Show last week after testing positive for COVID, Stephen Colbert is back to isolation.  

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," The Late Show's Twitter feed announced Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."

Colbert himself, who is vaccinated and boosted, replied to the post, noting, "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



