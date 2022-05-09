Laxalt, Brown clash over voter fraud in Nevada’s GOP Senate race

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 3:54 pm

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Republican Senate hopefuls Adam Laxalt and Sam Brown clashed over Laxalt’s performance as chairman of ex-President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign in Nevada and whether he did enough to combat voter fraud when he was attorney general. Few philosophical differences emerged between the two conservatives Tuesday during an hour debate taped for broadcast on “Nevada Newsmakers.” They’re seeking the GOP nomination to face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The fireworks came after Laxalt touted Trump’s endorsement. Brown said Laxalt relies on endorsements “because Nevadans can’t rely on him.” Laxalt then suggested Brown was an opportunist when he decided to move to Nevada after losing a legislative race in Texas.

Go Back