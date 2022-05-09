Today is Monday May 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 3:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpointLONGVIEW – A Longview man is accused of forcing a woman into his car at gunpoint last week, according to a warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 47-year-old Juan Hernandez was charged with aggravated kidnapping and booked into the Gregg County North Jail on May 1. According to the warrant, he went to a home where the victim was located. Hernandez is accused of pulling a gun on a witness and saying “he would kill him,” per the documents. The victim exited a nearby truck, which is when Hernandez allegedly “grasped [the victim] by the arm, pointed the gun to the back of her head, and escorted her to his truck,” according to the warrant. The victim told police Hernandez spoke with her in the truck about their past relationship, which she had ended. Hernandez is also being held on an INS detainer.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design