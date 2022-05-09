Today is Monday May 09, 2022
Breaking News: Another rough day on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 3:31 pm
Breaking News: Another rough day on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.



