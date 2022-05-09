TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 11:45 am

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a bobcat crew on SH 64 in Chapel Hill, in Troup at the four-way stop, and on Spur 248 near the hospital. In Gregg County, the Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project continues, with traffic reduced to two lanes. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

