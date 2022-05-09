Today is Monday May 09, 2022
Report: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to be named NBA’s MVP

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 11:56 am
Caspar Benson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- It appears Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be crowned NBA's Most Valuable Player for a second season in a row.

Sources tell ESPN the 27-year-old has been voted the league’s MVP, with a formal announcement expected later this week.

Jokic closed out the 2021-22 season averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, topping most of his stats from last year.

In total, he had 2,004 points, 1,019 rebounds and 584 assists this year, making him the first player in NBA history to get 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



