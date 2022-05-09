Today is Monday May 09, 2022
Tyler sets all-time record for city’s highest gas prices

May 9, 2022
Tyler sets all-time record for highest gas pricesTYLER — Gas prices in the Tyler area hit their highest all-time mark Monday morning after averaging $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. According to our news partner KETK, prices have spiked over the last few days after slowly coming down over the previous two months. According to AAA data, the average price for unleaded gasoline in the Tyler area was $3.66, which was 33 cents cheaper. The previous record was $3.97, which was set back in July 2008 during the Great Recession. The $3.99 record does not factor in inflation for past prices. When adjusted for inflation, the most expensive year for gas nationally was 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year, the average price in the U.S. was $3.64, which would be $4.86 today. Longview set its own record in March when they reached $4 as an average price for gas shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



