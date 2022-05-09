Today is Monday May 09, 2022
Movie theaters may begin to raise ticket prices

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 11:56 am
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicked off the summer blockbuster season this weekend, raking in an estimated $185 million in its domestic debut. And with more blockbuster films expected over the next couple of weeks, more Americans may be headed to theaters soon -- but it may cost them.

In an effort to offset inflation and losses stemming from the pandemic and streaming services, some movie theaters are hiking up prices.

ABC News' Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Monday to break down what surge pricing could mean for moviegoers:

