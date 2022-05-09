Today is Monday May 09, 2022
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ scores $185 million debut

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 7:47 am
Marvel Studios

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scored an estimated $185 million in its domestic debut, marking the biggest opening weekend of the year, the second-biggest pandemic opening -- after Spider-Man: No Way Home -- and the 11th-biggest North American opening of all time. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, did even better overseas, where it delivered an estimated $265 million, helping Doctor Strange 2's global debut soar to $450 million.

Coming in second was The Bad Guys with an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. The animated film has collected $57.6 million in North America to go along with $90.6 million overseas for a worldwide total of $148.1 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finished in third place, grabbing an estimated $6.2 million. It's five-week domestic total now stands at $169.9, to go along with $179 million internationally for a $349.4 million total global haul.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore pulled up in fourth place, earning just south of $4 million. The Harry Potter spinoff has earned a modest $86 million after four weeks, but has fared much better overseas, where it collected $277.7 million. It's worldwide total currently stands at $363.7 million.

Rounding out the top five was the indie film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which delivered $3.3 million in its seventh week of release. Domestically, the Michelle Yeoh dark comedy has raked in $41.6 million in its first seven weeks of release and $3.9 million internationally, for a global tally of $45.4 million.

