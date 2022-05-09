Today is Monday May 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mavs: Fan removed after incident with Chris Paul’s family

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2022 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say a fan was removed from Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal round playoff game against Phoenix after the team was made aware of an incident with the family of the Suns’ Chris Paul. ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them. Paul sent an angry tweet after the game. The Mavericks said the behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design