Kings to hire Warriors assistant Mike Brown as head coach

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 6:55 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources told ESPN.

The Kings finalized a deal with Brown on Sunday after meeting with him over two days late last week, sources said. Brown comes to the Kings with a clear organizational mandate: End the longest playoff drought in NBA history and return the Kings to the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

Brown will finish the Warriors’ playoff run before moving onto his full-time duties with the Kings, sources said.

He comes with eight seasons of head coaching experience and nearly two decades of assistant coaching runs under Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

Before joining Kerr as an assistant with the Warriors seven years ago, Brown had a 347-216 (.616) record in eight seasons as a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. Brown was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2007 when he led the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference championship.

Brown was 42-29 in parts of two seasons with the Lakers before getting dismissed five games into the 2012-2013 season in L.A. Brown returned to Cleveland for a 33-49 season in 2013-2014 before getting fired after one season.

Brown has a 47-36 career playoff record.

