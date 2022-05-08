Today is Sunday May 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cubs’ Marcus Stroman placed on IL after late scratch vs. Dodgers

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 6:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By JESSE ROGERS

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs scratched starting pitcher Marcus Stroman for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, placing him on the injured list without a designation.

That move is normally reserved for COVID-19 related issues.

Stroman, 31, will be replaced by lefty Justin Steele who is 1-3 with a 5.50 ERA in five starts. Stroman had just started to find his stride after struggling in his first few appearances with the Cubs after signing a 3-year, $71 million deal with them this past offseason. He threw seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his most recent outing.

Righty Adrian Sampson has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to take Stroman’s place on the roster. The team also sent down struggling first baseman Frank Schwindel.

The Cubs have lost four in a row.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design