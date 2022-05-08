Today is Sunday May 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SPRING, Texas (AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman. The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived at the Houston-area home on Saturday morning, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to a court document, Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove. She remained jailed Sunday on $75,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design