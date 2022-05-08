Today is Sunday May 08, 2022
Torres HR in 9th lifts Yanks over Rangers 2-1 in DH opener

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 5:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off victory of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games. Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers. Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Rangers starter Dane Dunning lost his no-hit bid.



