Caps’ Kuznetsov, Stars’ Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 5:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas have been fined $5,000 for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized. Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday. Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Washington and Dallas have 2-1 leads in the first-round series.



