Grand slam by Diaz vs. Tigers helps Astros to 7-0 homestand

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 5:10 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 for a four-game sweep and their seventh straight win. Díaz’s second home run of the season came in the third inning on a 92 mph fastball from Tigers reliever Drew Hutchison. It went 347 feet to left-center field, scoring José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez for a 4-0 lead. Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0. When the homestand began, they were 11-11.



