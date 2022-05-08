Tyler, Bullard school bonds pass, others fail

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 9:07 am

TYLER – Tyler voters went to the polls May 7th and voted for a 89 million dollar bond proposal for Tyler ISD. According to our news partner KETK, two projects will be handled: a rebuild of Hubbard Middle School and a creation of an college prep high school. The bond passed with 64 percent of the vote.

However in Longview, it was a “no” vote on the Longview ISD school bond proposal. Money asked for was nearly 230 million dollars. That would have been used for LHS campus renovation, a new Early childhood campus, an Events Center and assorted updates and repairs. The bond was defeated by 67 percent of the vote.

Voters in Chapel Hill declined to pass two school bond proposals. Proposition-A failed by 51 percent of the vote, Proposition-B by 54 percent of those polled.

In Bullard, voters there okayed about 103 million dollars in bond proposals. Those bonds will fund renovation of existing facilities, creating a new middle school and adding new softball and baseball fields. A tennis court and a multipurpose complex. Proposition-A passed by 60 percent of the vote, Proposition-B 55 percent voted for it.

In a special election for Longview city council, district 5, Michelle Gamboa won that seat with 59 percent of the vote. And, in the voting for Proposition-A, 59 percent of the voters said “yes” to that measure also.

