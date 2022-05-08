Today is Sunday May 08, 2022
Conservative Texas activist allegedly sought federal support

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 7:06 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A prominent Houston conservative activist charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault had asked a U.S. attorney to provide federal marshals to help his private investigator. A transcript of a phone call from Dr. Steven Hotze to then U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick filed in district court in Houston says Hotze told Patrick of plans by private investigator Mark Aguirre to cause an air conditioning repairman’s vehicle to crash and to seize what they believed were thousands of fraudulent voter ballots, but the vehicle carried only tools. Patrick told Hotze federal marshals did not work for his office. Aguirre is also charged in the case and both men say they did nothing wrong.



