Fountas scores 2 goals as DC United beats Dynamo 2-0

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2022 at 7:00 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals about 7 minutes apart and Rafael Romo made his MLS debut as D.C. United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0. Fountas chipped in a first-timer off a corner kick by Julian Gressel in the 35th minute and blasted a rising shot into the net in the 43rd to give D.C. United (4-5-0) a 2-0 lead. Fountas, in his first MLS season, had his second multi-goal game in three starts with United. Houston (3-4-3) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.



