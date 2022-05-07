Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Astros stretch winning streak to 6 with 3-2 win over Tigers

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 8:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The win was manager Dusty Baker’s 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list. Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history and first Black man to reach 2,000 wins on Tuesday night. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Altuve singled with one out and scored on a triple by Brantley. The Tigers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs before Michael Fulmer walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Another walk scored Brantley to put Houston up 3-2.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design