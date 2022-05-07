Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed again; makeup Monday

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 8:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area. The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up Saturday’s game on Monday at 1:05 p.m. They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m. This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design