McCormick, Maldonado homers propel Astros past Tigers 3-2

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 7:25 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick and Martín Maldonado hit consecutive homers and Luis Garcia worked seven strong innings as the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. McCormick’s two-run homer to center in the second inning put the Astros up 2-1. Maldonado followed with a solo shot that just cleared the wall in right field. Garcia (2-1) had his best outing of the season, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits. He struck out nine, matching his career high. The right-hander retired the final 15 batters he faced, including five straight by strikeout at one point.



