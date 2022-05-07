Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 6:59 am
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections. But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate. In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions. That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November. Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.



