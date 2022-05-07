Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Small plane crashes into homes’ backyards, no injuries

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 6:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say no injuries were reported after a small plane crashed into the backyards of several Houston homes shortly after it had taken off. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane had taken off from Houston’s Hobby Airport at 2:17 p.m. Friday when it went down about a minute later. As the plane made an emergency landing about five miles from the airport, it knocked down a fence and skidded through a field at a high school campus before crashing through the backyard fences of several homes. The Houston Fire Department says four people were on board the plane but none appeared to be injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design