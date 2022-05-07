Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
Grand jury indicts 3 Dallas area officers in 2020 protests

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 6:53 am
DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers and one from the Dallas suburb of Garland have been indicted for aggravated assault for their actions during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzo announced that a grand jury on Friday indicted Dallas officer Ryan Mabry, former Dallas officer Melvin Williams and Garland officer Joe Privitt for aggravated assault. Mabry and Williams were also indicted in February on charges of deadly conduct related to the protest. Mabry and Privitt were placed on administrative leave while Williams was fired this year for violating the department’s use-of-force policy in a separate incident.



