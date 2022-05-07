Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
Border Patrol agent charged in assault of juvenile in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 6:50 am
AUSTIN (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an agent in Texas has been arrested and charged with assaulting and mistreating a juvenile in custody. The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent, who is based in the Del Rio area along the border with Mexico, was arrested Monday. It says a warrant was issued “following an indictment on a charge of Official Oppression.” The statement doesn’t name the agent nor describe the alleged assault, including where or when it happened. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Texas Rangers are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.



