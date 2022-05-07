Today is Saturday May 07, 2022
Man gets life for killings in California, Texas

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2022 at 6:45 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to a series of Southern California robberies and attacks that killed five men and injured seven others has been given multiple life sentences. Ramon Escobar also was sentenced Friday in Los Angeles for killing his aunt and uncle in Texas just a week before he fled to California. Prosecutors say over the course of about two weeks in September 2018, Escobar bludgeoned sleeping men on the beach in Santa Monica or the streets of Los Angeles, mostly because they irritated him or to steal their money. All but one victim was homeless.



