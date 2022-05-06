Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Penguins goalie DeSmith undergoes surgery, out for remainder of playoffs

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 6:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery, coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Friday.

DeSmith abruptly left in the second overtime of Tuesday’s 4-3, triple-overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 1, and Sullivan said DeSmith underwent surgery Friday morning.

With DeSmith out, backup goaltender Louis Domingue played the hero in Game 1, stopping 17 shots. Domingue allowed five goals on 40 shots during a 5-2, Game 2 loss Thursday.

The Penguins are also without All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry, who is out for the start of the first-round series with a lower-body injury. Sullivan said earlier this week that Jarry was considered day-to-day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design