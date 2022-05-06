Pedestrian hit-and-run in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 5:34 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is looking for information about a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run. That’s according to our news partner KETK. On Thursday, around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to McCann Road near the Tupelo Drive intersection and found a female victim lying in the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle driving south. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that the possible vehicle was a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed and has possible damage to the front of the vehicle. The victim’s name was not immediately released. Anyone with any information about the wreck should contact Longview police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at this link.

