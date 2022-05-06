Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker pleads not guilty

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix/Mathieu Bitton

Twenty-three-year-old Isiah Lee, the man cops say tackled Dave Chappelle onstage at The Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty to the four misdemeanor charges against him.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, and a judge on Friday also ordered the suspect not to come within 100 yards of Chappelle or the famed venue.

A bail review hearing scheduled for early next week.

On Thursday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer issued a video statement announcing that he has filed four charges against Lee, including battery, promising the incident will be prosecuted "vigorously." He noted, "this alleged attack must have consequences."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design