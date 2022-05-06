Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker pleads not guilty

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 4:30 pm

Twenty-three-year-old Isiah Lee, the man cops say tackled Dave Chappelle onstage at The Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty to the four misdemeanor charges against him.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, and a judge on Friday also ordered the suspect not to come within 100 yards of Chappelle or the famed venue.

A bail review hearing scheduled for early next week.

On Thursday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer issued a video statement announcing that he has filed four charges against Lee, including battery, promising the incident will be prosecuted "vigorously." He noted, "this alleged attack must have consequences."

