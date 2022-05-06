Today is Friday May 06, 2022
Police fatally shoot catalytic converter theft suspect

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 3:50 pm
SUGAR LAND (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a suburban Houston apartment complex was fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land around 10:05 p.m. Thursday after residents reported several individuals stealing catalytic converters. Sugar Land police say the suspected thieves led police on a short chase before abandoning their vehicle in a field. Assistant Chief James Davis says one of the suspects pulled a gun on an officer, who opened fire. The unidentified suspect later died at a hospital. There has been a nationwide surge of thefts of catalytic converters, which can be sold for hundreds of dollars.



