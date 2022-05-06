Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-Dallas cop cleared of murder allegation sues detective

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – A fired Dallas police officer who was cleared of ordering two killings is now suing the detective who secured his arrest warrant. The civil rights lawsuit former Officer Bryan Riser filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dallas seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys and court fees from Detective Esteban Montenegro. The lawsuit first reported by The Dallas Morning News alleges Montenegro provided false information and used information from a known unreliable witness to request the arrest warrant. Montenegro was placed on leave in December. An attorney for Montenegro did not immediately return a phone call for comment. Riser is appealing his dismissal, seeking back pay, benefits, and to be reinstated as a police officer.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design