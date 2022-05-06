Tyler ISD names new chief academic officer

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 2:51 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD trustees have approved Dr. Lani Norman as the district’s new chief academic officer. Norman currently serves as executive director of learning at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. She will be joining the Tyler ISD team this summer, succeeding Dr. Christy Hanson. Norman earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Texas A&M University, her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, and her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of North Texas.

