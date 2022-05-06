Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD names new chief academic officer

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 2:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD names new chief academic officerTYLER — Tyler ISD trustees have approved Dr. Lani Norman as the district’s new chief academic officer. Norman currently serves as executive director of learning at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. She will be joining the Tyler ISD team this summer, succeeding Dr. Christy Hanson. Norman earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Texas A&M University, her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, and her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of North Texas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design