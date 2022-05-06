Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6% as 428,000 jobs added in April

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 9:16 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs to their payrolls in April, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The increase marks the 12th straight month of job growth above 400,000.

The biggest gains in employment last month occurred in leisure and hospitality (78,000), manufacturing (55,000) and transportation and warehousing (52,000), according to the Labor Department.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained unchanged at 3.6%.

