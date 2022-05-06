Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6% as 428,000 jobs added in April

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 9:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs to their payrolls in April, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The increase marks the 12th straight month of job growth above 400,000.

The biggest gains in employment last month occurred in leisure and hospitality (78,000), manufacturing (55,000) and transportation and warehousing (52,000), according to the Labor Department.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design