Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker avoids felony assault charges; faces four misdemeanors

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 8:36 am

Isiah Lee, the man Los Angeles authorities say tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, won't face felony assault charges.

The Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced on Thursday that Lee, 23, will face four misdemeanor charges for the alleged attack: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer."

At issue was the fact that Lee didn't have the knife in his possession in his hands when he allegedly rushed and tackled Chappelle. The pistol-shaped knife that was reportedly found on Lee's person was apparently in the bag he was carrying; had it been in his hand, he would have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony -- and the incident could have proved lethal for Chappelle.

In a video announcing the charges, Feuer said, "this alleged attack must have consequences," adding, what "should have been an evening of laughter," was interrupted by Lee's actions, which Feuer said would be "vigorously" prosecuted.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail.

Chappelle's show continued after the incident. A rep for the comic issued a statement Wednesday saying in part, "The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment."

