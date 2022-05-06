In Brief: Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon say “I do” to ‘Maybe I Do’, and more

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 7:36 am

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey have been tapped to star in the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do, according to Deadline. The story follows a couple, played by Roberts and Bracey, who are contemplating taking the next step in their relationship and invite their parents to finally meet and to offer some understanding of why marriage works. Except the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some very distinct opinions about the value of marriage. Writer and producer Michael Jacobs makes his feature directorial debut in the comedy based on his script...

HBO Max has renewed the original comedy series Minx for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday. Set in the 1970s, Minx follows Joyce -- played by Elementary's Ophelia Lovibond -- an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher -- portrayed by Jake Johnson -- to create the first erotic magazine for women, per HBO Max. Season one also starred Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya...

FX’s Justified: City Primeval, the limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, has added eight people to its cast, according to Deadline. The story picks up eight years after Justified ended, with Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens now based in Miami, where he balances life as a marshal and part-time father of 14-year-old Willa, who will be played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell -- a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman -- played by The Premise's Boyd Holbrook, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again. Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland and Victor Williams round out the cast...

(NOTE LANGUAGE) NBC's Quantum Leap pilot, a sequel to the network's series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 1993, has cast Kevin Can F*** Himself's Raymond Lee in one of the lead roles. The new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it, according to the official logline. Lee will star as Dr. Ben Seong -- a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap...

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards and Three nominees for outstanding drama series lead the nominations: CBS’ The Young and the Restless with 18 nods, ABC’s General Hospital with 17 and NBC’s Days of Our Lives with 11. Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful were also nominated in the category. Days of Our Lives and Beyond Salem are the first series and spinoff, respectively, to be nominated together. Syndicated talk shows The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show also nabbed nine and six nominations, respectively. Both hosts are up for outstanding entertainment talk show host. ABC’s The View earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk earned four noms, and its Estefans-hosted spinoff earned three. See the full list of nominees here...

